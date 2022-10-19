Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 6,215 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.41 on Wednesday, reaching $71.93. 548,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,546,139. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

