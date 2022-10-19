Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 317,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 81,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 134,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 380,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 28,360 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

ARCC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 53,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,823. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

