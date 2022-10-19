Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Ardor has a market cap of $93.78 million and $2.05 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0939 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081249 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064150 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00015142 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025237 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001442 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007246 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.