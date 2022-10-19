Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the September 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ABR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,422. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $20.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.