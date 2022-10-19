Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 68,431 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,286. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

