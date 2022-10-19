Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $7.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Applied Blockchain Trading Up 3.4 %

APLD stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Blockchain will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 820,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 63,490 shares of company stock worth $132,104. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Blockchain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

