Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

APO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.24. 40,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,230. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $636.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

