Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38.

On Monday, August 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.55. The company had a trading volume of 818,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 185,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,710 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 940,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

