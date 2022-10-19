Analyzing Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akso Health Group and CURO Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

CURO Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.97%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Akso Health Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CURO Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akso Health Group and CURO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A CURO Group -9.30% -15.53% -1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and CURO Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $1.75 million 15.63 -$34.83 million N/A N/A CURO Group $817.84 million 0.19 $59.33 million ($2.36) -1.62

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Summary

CURO Group beats Akso Health Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. It also provides loans through online. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

