Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $544.47

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $540.11.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $408.65 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.98 and its 200-day moving average is $420.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $429,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 19,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 35,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 5.5% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

