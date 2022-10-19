Analysts Set Expectations for WideOpenWest, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WideOpenWest’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE WOW opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.78. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 93.48%. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

