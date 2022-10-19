Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $35.00

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DXC stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

