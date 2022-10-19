American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,573.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 251,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after buying an additional 236,929 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

