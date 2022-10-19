American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in American Tower by 4.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in American Tower by 17.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,161,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.64.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.62. 45,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,693. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.