Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ambrx Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 41.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 434,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of AMAM opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Ambrx Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ambrx Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.