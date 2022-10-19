Amaze World Trading Down 0.4% This Week (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00008887 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $91.99 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,297.88 or 0.27638295 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010795 BTC.

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

