Amaze World (AMZE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008902 BTC on major exchanges. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

