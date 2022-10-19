Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 55,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,721,952. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

