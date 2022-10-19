Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,279,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 1,336,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,799,802. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

