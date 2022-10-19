Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Hits $109.60 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $109.60 million and $2.05 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

