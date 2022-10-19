Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LBTSF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Almirall in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Almirall from €12.00 ($12.24) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Almirall Stock Performance

LBTSF opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Almirall has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Almirall Company Profile

Almirall, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations.

