Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Short Interest Update

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ALLE opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

