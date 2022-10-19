Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Raised by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,055,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 440,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546,139. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

