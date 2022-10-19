Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 6.0% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.33. 460,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,546,139. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.16.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

