Aleph Zero Trading Up 0.7% This Week (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $165.29 million and approximately $910,819.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aleph Zero has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 181,010,463 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

