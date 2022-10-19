Alchemix USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $238.40 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Alchemix USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $238.40 million and $1,039.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.50 or 0.27695480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

