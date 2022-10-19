Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.10

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 486804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.