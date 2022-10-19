Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.54

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.54 and traded as high as $27.90. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 37,503 shares changing hands.

Ajinomoto Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.98.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

