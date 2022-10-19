ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declares Dividend of $1.02

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ageas SA/NV

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ageas SA/NV from €43.50 ($44.39) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.74.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

