Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $21.61. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 9 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $84,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,185 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $84,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,888 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

