Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Adobe were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Adobe by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 719 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ADBE traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,344. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

