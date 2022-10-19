AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,100,000.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,103,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 110,602 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $2,434,350.02.

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Trading Down 2.3 %

AdaptHealth stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $28.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 38.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 264,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 230.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 523,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.