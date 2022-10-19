Achain Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.98 million and $113,287.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012750 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007128 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005411 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

