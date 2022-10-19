ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Stock Price Up 1.5%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.71. 24,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 90,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that ABVC BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage.

