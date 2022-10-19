Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of AOD stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

