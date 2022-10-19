Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:AOD)

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AOD stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD)
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.