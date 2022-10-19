Abbrea Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 76,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

