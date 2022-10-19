Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 375 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

NYSE BA traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $140.69. 61,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,069,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

