Abbrea Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.07. 845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.