Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $96.67 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

