8,500 Shares in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Acquired by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global Self Storage at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,186.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.33. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.54%.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

