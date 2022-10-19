7Pixels Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,349.00 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00014977 BTC on popular exchanges. 7Pixels has a market cap of $46.87 million and $26,349.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.89284878 USD and is down -11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,004.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

