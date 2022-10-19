3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MMM traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,847. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.44.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.