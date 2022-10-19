306,283 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 306,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,053 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after acquiring an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,738,000 after acquiring an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 3,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,934. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGNY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,517. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

