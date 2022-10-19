200,000 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. AT&T makes up 4.7% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.