Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yellow from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Yellow Price Performance

Shares of YELL stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.28 million, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 3.06. Yellow has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $15.24.

Insider Activity

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James R. Faught sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $60,359.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $45,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yellow during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Yellow by 472.7% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

