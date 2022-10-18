XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
XpresSpa Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.
XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
