XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the September 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

XpresSpa Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. XpresSpa Group has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XpresSpa Group

About XpresSpa Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XSPA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XpresSpa Group by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through three segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, and Treat. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.