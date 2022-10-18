Xponance Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,979,000 after buying an additional 135,554 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $739.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.28.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

