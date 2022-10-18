Xponance Inc. Has $22.56 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $523.03. The company had a trading volume of 33,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The firm has a market cap of $204.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $488.26 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.27 and a 200 day moving average of $552.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.63.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.