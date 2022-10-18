Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

