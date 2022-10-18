XDC Network (XDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.08 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market cap of $386.24 million and $3.08 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

